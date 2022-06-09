Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to post sales of $207.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.70 million. Wolfspeed posted sales of $145.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year sales of $725.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $722.70 million to $726.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $947.33 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised Wolfspeed to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

Shares of WOLF traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.05. 1,486,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,639. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.75. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

