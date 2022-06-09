Zacks Investment Research Lowers AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

AVAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $92.80 on Monday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3,092.30 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $44,279,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 278,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $15,718,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

