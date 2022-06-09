Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Carrefour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carrefour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.04) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carrefour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

CRRFY stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $4.51.

About Carrefour (Get Rating)

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

