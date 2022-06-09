Zacks Investment Research Lowers H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.13.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $24.41 on Monday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About H. Lundbeck A/S (Get Rating)

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.