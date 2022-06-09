Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.23. 14,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 38,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60.

Get Zega Buy and Hedge ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,740 shares during the quarter. Zega Buy and Hedge ETF comprises approximately 23.8% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned about 27.50% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF worth $35,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zega Buy and Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zega Buy and Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.