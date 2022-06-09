ZelaaPayAE Hits Market Cap of $5,775.19 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $5,775.19 and approximately $4,462.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 112.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006955 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000509 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

