Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.63 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Approximately 7,302,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,756,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

The firm has a market cap of £60.17 million and a PE ratio of -9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Zephyr Energy

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 25,353 acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

