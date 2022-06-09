Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.63 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Approximately 7,302,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,756,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).
The firm has a market cap of £60.17 million and a PE ratio of -9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.
