Zetacoin Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZET)

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $104,373.10 and $18.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,802.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.00581703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00185268 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,042,164 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars.

