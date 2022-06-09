Zeusshield 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,859.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $87,482.92 and $6,859.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

