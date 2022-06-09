Zeusshield 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,859.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $87,482.92 and $6,859.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

