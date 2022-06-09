Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “mkt perform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $124.90.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548 in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

