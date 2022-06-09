ZooKeeper Price Hits $0.0260 on Major Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $239,381.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00343031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00394730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030916 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 178,969,344 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.