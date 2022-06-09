ZUSD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $114,203.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $114,203.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

