ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CNET stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $11.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 8.92%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.