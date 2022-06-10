$0.02 EPS Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 378.97% and a return on equity of 1.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. 139,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, President Christopher E. French purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,251.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

