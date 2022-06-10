$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Guild posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guild.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Guild had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of GHLD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. 199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,595. Guild has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guild by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guild (GHLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.