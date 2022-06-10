-$0.28 EPS Expected for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.24). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $3,123,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 24,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 35.25, a current ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $273.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.54. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $18.55.

About Kezar Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.