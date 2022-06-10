-$0.28 EPS Expected for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.24). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $3,123,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 24,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 35.25, a current ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $273.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.54. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $18.55.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

