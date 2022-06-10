$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 118.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after buying an additional 224,439 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 36.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.31. 22,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

