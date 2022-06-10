$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Commvault Systems reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,283 shares in the company, valued at $30,378,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,664. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.