$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.12 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWW stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. 2,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

