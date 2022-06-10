$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONEOK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.86. ONEOK reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

