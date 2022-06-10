$0.95 EPS Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.95. Progress Software posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

PRGS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $226,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,044. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Progress Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

