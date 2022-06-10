$0.96 EPS Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

SASR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $52.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.