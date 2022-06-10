$0.98 EPS Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.01. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $70.44. 16,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.87%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after buying an additional 379,544 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 16.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,363,000 after buying an additional 48,880 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

