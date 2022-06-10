$1.07 EPS Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. H.B. Fuller posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.99. 8,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.60. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 22.69%.

About H.B. Fuller (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.