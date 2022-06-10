$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.20. Masimo posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. Masimo’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.64. 674,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

