$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $857.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $58,469,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after buying an additional 429,601 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after purchasing an additional 383,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after purchasing an additional 351,084 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

