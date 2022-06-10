$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) to report $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year sales of $5.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 80.23% and a return on equity of 110.77%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,128,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,141,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,989,000 after acquiring an additional 197,274 shares during the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,011,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,633,000 after acquiring an additional 354,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 9,508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,086,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 71,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

