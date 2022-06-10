$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) to post $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of AGR stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $46.79. 1,152,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,909. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

