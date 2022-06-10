$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) to post $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 857,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 147,472 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 43.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,075,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 928,500 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,472 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. 157,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,145,868. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

