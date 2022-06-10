103,333 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,333 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 27,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 90,850 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Intel by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 94,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. 759,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,154,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.