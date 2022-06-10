$113.14 Million in Sales Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will report $113.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. The Pennant Group posted sales of $110.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year sales of $459.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $460.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $503.14 million, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $514.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 21,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. 2,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $454.77 million, a PE ratio of 208.13 and a beta of 2.40.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.