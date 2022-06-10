$14.39 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $14.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.20 million. First Community reported sales of $14.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $58.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.50 million to $59.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $62.57 million to $66.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of FCCO stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.66. First Community has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Community by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in First Community by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Community by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

