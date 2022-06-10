14,134 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Acquired by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,017,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 115,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,605. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

