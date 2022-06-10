$157.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will report sales of $157.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.68 million and the lowest is $150.60 million. Tilray posted sales of $142.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $643.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.70 million to $704.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $722.81 million, with estimates ranging from $658.80 million to $860.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.54. Tilray has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

