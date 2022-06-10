$168.08 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) will announce $168.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.60 million and the highest is $171.50 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $189.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $685.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.10 million to $693.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $734.15 million, with estimates ranging from $720.90 million to $739.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYGN. TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYGN traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $17.10. 525,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,773. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -144.08 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.