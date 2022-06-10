20,849 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

IYE stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 106,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,120. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.