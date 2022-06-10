2,363 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $10.71 on Friday, hitting $391.28. The stock had a trading volume of 223,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,487. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.93 and a 200 day moving average of $442.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

