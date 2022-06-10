$277.55 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) to announce $277.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.92 million. Cognex reported sales of $269.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.18. 1,209,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

