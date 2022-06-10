$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) to report $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $13.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

XEL stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.01. 3,518,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,506. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

