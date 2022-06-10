$3.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) to post $3.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.87 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $14.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $15.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

