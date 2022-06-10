$309.10 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) to report $309.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.50 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Astec Industries stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.84. 83,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 1.28. Astec Industries has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $75.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.