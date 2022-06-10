$322.10 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) to announce $322.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $334.90 million. RPC posted sales of $188.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on RES. Citigroup raised their price objective on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Johnson Rice raised RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE:RES traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,811. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. RPC has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,074,056 shares of company stock worth $57,525,932 in the last three months. 65.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,572,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after acquiring an additional 294,681 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RPC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,789,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,399,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after acquiring an additional 255,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RPC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 449,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in RPC by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 744,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

