$364.84 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Brokerages expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTIGet Rating) to report sales of $364.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.47 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $285.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,833. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,965,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after buying an additional 112,683 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after buying an additional 946,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

