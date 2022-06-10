$426.60 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $426.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $426.19 million to $427.00 million. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $362.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.45 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.53. 7,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,294. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

