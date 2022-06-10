4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

FDMT opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

