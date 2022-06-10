59,029 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,852 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,656,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,590 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 36,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

