5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Up 6.6%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 15,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 240,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

FEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $12,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,340,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

About 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

