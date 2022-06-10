$79.85 Million in Sales Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) to report $79.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.51 million to $80.59 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $77.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $323.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.69 million to $326.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $351.53 million, with estimates ranging from $342.15 million to $360.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WETF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of WETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 776,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $833.93 million, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

