$81.34 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $81.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.15 million to $82.63 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $67.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $333.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $337.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $373.29 million, with estimates ranging from $355.28 million to $394.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of MAIN stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.30. 7,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.09%.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 155,303 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 125,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 109,719 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

